Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) to Underperform

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NSRGY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $136.10 on Wednesday. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $141.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,296,000 after acquiring an additional 164,983 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,874,000 after acquiring an additional 151,291 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 706,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 398,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 238,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

