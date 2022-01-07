KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KONE Oyj engages in the elevator and escalator business, through its subsidiaries. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name as well as modernization solutions. KONE Oyj is based in Espoo, Finland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KNYJY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $44.31.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

