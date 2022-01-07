Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Price Target Cut to C$1.30

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) had its price target cut by analysts at Stifel Europe from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LRTNF. Desjardins cut shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Pure Gold Mining stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Pure Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

