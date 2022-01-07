Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Update

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 166,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Baosheng Media Group stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. Baosheng Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAOS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baosheng Media Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

