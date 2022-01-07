IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) PT Raised to C$20.00 at National Bankshares

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBI Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Get IBI Group alerts:

IBI Group stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.