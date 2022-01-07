Short Interest in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Increases By 138.6%

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, an increase of 138.6% from the November 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANZU. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $1,455,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $2,919,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000.

ANZU stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

