Barclays Boosts Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Price Target to CHF 173

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) had its price target lifted by Barclays from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLGZY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLGZY opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. Flughafen Zürich has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $7.46.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

