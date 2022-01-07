Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) PT Raised to C$32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Dorel Industries stock opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $437.24 million during the quarter.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

