Barclays Boosts Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Price Target to CHF 155

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its price objective upped by Barclays from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

