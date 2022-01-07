Critical Comparison: Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) vs. Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hudson Pacific Properties and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Pacific Properties 1 5 1 0 2.00 Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.45%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Pacific Properties $804.97 million 5.07 $2.05 million ($0.06) -445.59 Blue Ridge Real Estate $5.23 million 4.49 -$1.58 million $2.23 4.37

Hudson Pacific Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate. Hudson Pacific Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Ridge Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Pacific Properties and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Pacific Properties -1.25% -0.24% -0.11% Blue Ridge Real Estate 36.87% 28.41% 24.42%

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest. The Studio Properties segment primarily used for the physical production of media content, such as television programs, feature films, commercials, music videos and photographs. Hudson Pacific Properties was founded by Victor J. Coleman in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co. engages in real estate development and land sales. It operates through the following segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment consists of investment properties leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Minnesota, Louisiana and Texas, recreational club activities and services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment consists of land sales, land purchases, timbering operations, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and a real estate development division. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.