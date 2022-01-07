Financial Contrast: Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) vs. Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Celularity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics -83.21% -19.08% -16.91% Celularity N/A 739.30% 9.06%

This table compares Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Celularity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics $20.75 million 31.38 -$119.34 million ($0.93) -16.04 Celularity N/A N/A -$49.26 million N/A N/A

Celularity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Celularity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60 Celularity 0 1 3 0 2.75

Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $45.60, suggesting a potential upside of 205.63%. Celularity has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 133.40%. Given Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Y-mAbs Therapeutics is more favorable than Celularity.

Risk & Volatility

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celularity has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Celularity shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Celularity beats Y-mAbs Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Celularity

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc., which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.