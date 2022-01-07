Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AFLYY. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a hold rating and a €4.50 ($5.11) price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air France-KLM presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $5.00.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

