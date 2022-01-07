ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS ITOCY opened at $61.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.94. ITOCHU has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.90.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.11 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITOCHU will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ITOCHU by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in ITOCHU by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in ITOCHU by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 406,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ITOCHU by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in ITOCHU in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

