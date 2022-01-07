Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Western Bancorp Inc. is a full-service regional bank holding company. It focuses on business and agribusiness banking, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists primarily of business loans, comprised of commercial and industrial, and agribusiness loans. It also provides a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The Bank provides wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $36.90 on Monday. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 131.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

