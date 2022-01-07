L & S Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1,105.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 28,330 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 30.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP stock opened at $173.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.64. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $134.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

