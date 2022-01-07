Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Holdings Lessened by Gryphon International Investment CORP

Gryphon International Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gryphon International Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gryphon International Investment CORP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.08.

SWK stock opened at $191.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.62. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.77 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

