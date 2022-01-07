Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $294.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.09. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $230.15 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.28.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

