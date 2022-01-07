MEMBERS Trust Co Purchases 7,564 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 61,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 290,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

SUSA stock opened at $103.91 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $106.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.59.

