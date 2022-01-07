Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 98.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,220,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,697,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after buying an additional 1,275,209 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,790,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,579,000 after buying an additional 736,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,595,000 after buying an additional 693,328 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $69.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $69.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.01.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

