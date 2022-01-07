YEE (YEE) Trading Up 22.7% Over Last 7 Days

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. YEE has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and $1.21 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00059231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

