Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ELMS opened at $6.65 on Friday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,756,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

