German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for German American Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $41.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.61. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 93.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

