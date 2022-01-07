TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,319,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,521 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Texas Instruments worth $445,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6,171.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 168.8% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 48,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN opened at $186.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.74.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

