Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 1,105 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.9% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $111.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.52.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

