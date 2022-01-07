Denbury Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Denbury in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.75. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $343.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.34.

NYSE DEN opened at $80.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 3.53. Denbury has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average is $74.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 539.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,584 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Denbury by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 89,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 72,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,725,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Denbury by 860.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after buying an additional 204,463 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

