Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $19.83 Per Share

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $19.83 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $20.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.15 EPS.

BHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $55.26 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.57.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.19 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

