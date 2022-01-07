Brokers Issue Forecasts for Antero Resources Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Antero Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.81.

Antero Resources stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 4.35. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528 over the last three months. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,830,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $429,442,000 after acquiring an additional 612,093 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,641,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,186,000 after buying an additional 831,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after buying an additional 281,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,015,000 after buying an additional 911,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

