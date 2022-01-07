Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Wayfair Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wayfair in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.73) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.50). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wayfair’s FY2022 earnings at ($4.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.80) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on W. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.62.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $174.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.23 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $369.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.01.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total value of $319,262.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $10,413,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,600 shares of company stock worth $26,214,144 in the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 246,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,803,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 30.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $289,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $1,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

