First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $16.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $155.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $239,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

