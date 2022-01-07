Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) PT Raised to GBX 3,450 at Berenberg Bank

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,250 ($43.79) to GBX 3,450 ($46.49) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded shares of Keywords Studios to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,177.20 ($42.81).

KWS stock opened at GBX 2,782 ($37.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of GBX 2,292 ($30.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,366 ($45.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 85.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,777.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,824.90.

In other news, insider David Alan Reeves acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,651 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £9,941.25 ($13,396.11). Also, insider Neil Thompson acquired 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,804 ($37.78) per share, with a total value of £69,987.84 ($94,310.52).

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

