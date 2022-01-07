GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,350 ($18.19) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.87) to GBX 1,600 ($21.56) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.94) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.87) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($23.04) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($21.09) to GBX 1,555 ($20.95) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,591.80 ($21.45).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,588.80 ($21.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,628.78 ($21.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,575.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,481.04.

In related news, insider Hal Barron purchased 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.83) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($67,395.63).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

