FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Issued By Capital One Financial

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hess in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.95. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HES. TheStreet downgraded Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Hess stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.32 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.10. Hess has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $92.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 519.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Hess by 310.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

