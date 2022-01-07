Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Up 24.2% in December

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE MCI opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. Barings Corporate Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

