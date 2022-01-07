BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

BBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

BBL opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average of $57.54. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 6,188.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,530 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,844,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,838 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,722,000 after purchasing an additional 227,211 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 326,893 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 36,598 shares during the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

