BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
BBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.
BBL opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average of $57.54. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.
