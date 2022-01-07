Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 181,507 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,507 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $45,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 9.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,576,000 after purchasing an additional 125,164 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 25.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after purchasing an additional 97,761 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $3,787,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $65.14 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.