Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Holdings Increased by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 64.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,964 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up about 1.5% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $3,506,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 24.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,947 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $109.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.26 and a 1-year high of $113.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of -22.83, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.