Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 2,500” Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.69) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RDSB has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.69) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.97) to GBX 2,100 ($28.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($27.46) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($25.13) to GBX 2,089 ($28.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,287.91 ($30.83).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,721 ($23.19) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,647.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,549.86. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,227 ($16.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($24.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £132.31 billion and a PE ratio of 39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.69%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.