Nord/LB Reiterates €10.50 Price Target for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB)

Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($11.93) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of FRA:PBB opened at €10.93 ($12.42) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.57. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1 year low of €10.36 ($11.77) and a 1 year high of €15.46 ($17.57).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

