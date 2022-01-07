Nord/LB Reiterates €10.50 Price Target for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB)

Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($11.93) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of FRA:PBB opened at €10.93 ($12.42) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.57. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1 year low of €10.36 ($11.77) and a 1 year high of €15.46 ($17.57).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

