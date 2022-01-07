ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTEC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.71) to GBX 290 ($3.91) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 213 ($2.87) to GBX 195 ($2.63) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.17) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 253.83 ($3.42).

Shares of CTEC opened at GBX 192.30 ($2.59) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 200.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 219.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 265 ($3.57).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

