Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €89.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €89.00 ($101.14) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($121.59) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €91.80 ($104.32).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HEN3 stock opened at €73.52 ($83.55) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($147.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €73.95 and a 200 day moving average of €80.20.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.