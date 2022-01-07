AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £100 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($134.75) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a £105 ($141.49) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($93.65) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,100 ($122.62) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a £110 ($148.23) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($121.28) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,674.62 ($130.37).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,356 ($112.60) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £129.45 billion and a PE ratio of 104.06. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($90.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,523 ($128.33). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,639.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,584.83.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.