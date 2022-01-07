JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €42.30 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRE. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.56 ($54.04).

Shares of FRE opened at €36.00 ($40.91) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($90.91). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.99.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

