Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €254.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($288.64) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €246.00 ($279.55) price target on Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($279.55) price target on Allianz in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €235.00 ($267.05) price target on Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €236.08 ($268.28).

FRA:ALV opened at €220.00 ($250.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €203.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €202.53. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($235.00).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

