Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €72.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €72.00 ($81.82) target price from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €52.60 ($59.77) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €65.63 ($74.58).

EPA BNP opened at €64.19 ($72.94) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($78.60). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €58.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.41.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

