UBS Group Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $170.00 Price Target

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been given a $170.00 price target by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.73.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $115.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.70 and a 200 day moving average of $129.05. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $106.70 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $144.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

