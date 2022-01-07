Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $772,842. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 39.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after acquiring an additional 260,146 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $580,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,326,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 302,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

