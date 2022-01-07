Morgan Stanley Downgrades Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) to Equal Weight

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $383.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $431.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.91.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $326.86 on Friday. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.11.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

