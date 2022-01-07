CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $41.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.53.
Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11. CSX has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
