CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $41.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11. CSX has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

