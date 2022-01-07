OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Now Covered by Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.27.

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.71. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 11.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at $1,000,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 6.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

