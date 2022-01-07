Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,755 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,626 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

WMT opened at $143.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $399.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

